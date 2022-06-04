Contact Us
15-Year-Old Charged For Making Threat To Uniondale School

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Turtle Hook Middle School in Uniondale
Turtle Hook Middle School in Uniondale Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Another Long Island teen has been charged with making a threat against a school.

The lates arrest was made on Friday, June 3 in Uniondale.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the 15-year-old boy expressed his desire anonymously through social media to conduct an imminent violent act towards students and faculty members at the Turtle Hook Middle School in Uniondale at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1. 

Police were notified of the threats and an investigation was conducted, resulting in the boy being identified and placed under arrest without incident at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Uniondale.

The boy was charged with making a terroristic threat and was issued a court appearance ticket, returnable to Family Court on Wednesday, June 15. 

