12-Year-Old ID'd As Person Struck, Killed By Vehicle Near Intersection In West Hempstead

Family members have identified the person struck and killed by a car while crossing a Long Island street as being a local 12-year-old boy.

According to a GoFundMe, Tomas Molina, of West Hempstead, was hit and killed around 12:55 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2.

The boy was crossing the street on Woodfield Road in the vicinity of Lindberg Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, Nassau County Police said.

Police declined to officially name Molina as the victim due to his age.

Molina a seventh-grade student at West Hempstead Secondary School was on his way to a friend's house to work on a school project when he was struck.

He later died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

School officials said Tomas had a huge smile and was always willing to lend a hand to a classmate and was headed for the honor roll due to hard work.

"His teachers shared how he showed up daily during remote learning and actively participated in the learning process," said Daniel Rehman, Superintendent of Schools of the West Hempstead Union Free School District. "The Secondary Staff was impressed with his good nature and dedication to his studies."

The GoFundMe, started by West Hempstead parent Emily Aghabi, said all of the funds raised will help the family with funeral expenses and any financial burdens they may be facing.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 5, the fund had raised more than $25,000.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

To donate to GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.