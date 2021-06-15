Contact Us
12-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Backyard Pool Of Long Island Home

Kathy Reakes
Associaton Road in Bellport.
Associaton Road in Bellport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 12-year-old Long Island girl drowned in the pool of her home overnight.

Addison Delossantos, a resident of the home on Associaton Road in Bellport, was found unresponsive in the backyard pool around 7:20 p.m., Monday, June 14, said the Suffolk County Police.

Delossantos was transported by South Country Ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.

