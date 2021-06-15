12-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Backyard Pool Of Long Island Home

A 12-year-old Long Island girl drowned in the pool of her home overnight.

Addison Delossantos, a resident of the home on Associaton Road in Bellport, was found unresponsive in the backyard pool around 7:20 p.m., Monday, June 14, said the Suffolk County Police.

Delossantos was transported by South Country Ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.