Casa Stellina – located in Farmingdale at 300 Main Street – opened in late March 2024.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Fabrizio Facchini, the restaurant serves an array of enticing pasta dishes, made in house daily, like the Agnolotti di Vitello e Tartufo, made with braised veal and truffles, reggiano cream, and veal demi.

Its menu also boasts nearly a dozen varieties of Roman-style pizza pala, served on a wooden paddle. Among them is the Salsiccia e Friarelli, made with fresh mozzarella, Italian sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, all on a fried dough.

Customer favorites, according to its Yelp page, include the lasagna, fried artichokes, chicken parm, and gelato.

In the short span since opening, Casa Stellina has garnered a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on the popular restaurant review site.

“Place is impeccable,” Gary Dvoskin, of Plainview, wrote on the Long Island Food & Drink Facebook page.

“Started with the Stellina salad and an amazing, sautéed calamari and shrimp dish. Impeccable pasta ragu and that seafood pasta!! Just perfect.”

“Truly an amazing dining experience from top to bottom,” another diner wrote on Yelp. “Stop by, you won't regret it.”

Casa Stellina is open Tuesday through Sunday. Find out more on its website.

