'Phenomenal' Restaurant Opens First Location In Farmingdale

“This place is going to be a success.”

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant taïm, which started in the Big Apple, opened its first-ever Long Island location in Farmingdale, at 1024 Broadhollow Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Offering pitas, bowls, and salads that are fully customizable, taïm has already captured the hearts of Long Islanders with its self-described “nutritious yet highly craveable” dishes.

Herman T. of Amityville tried taïm on its opening day, writing on Yelp that “The food was delish!!!”

Though taïm has a selection of pre-created dishes, including a Greek salad, chicken shawarma bowl, and more, the real magic starts when diners decide to make their own delicious dish.

Each customized creation at taïm starts with a base – customers can either choose from a pita with hummus or a bowl with two bases, of which there are five to choose from.

Next, each person chooses their protein. Herman noted in his review that taïm offers “something for everyone,” as protein options range from shawarma cauliflower to harissa falafel to golden eggplant to roasted meatballs.

Finally, a wide variety of sauces, toppings, and spreads are available to top off each creation.

Dina S. of Patchogue, who wrote on Yelp that her sandwich was “delicious,” also raved that taïm's hummus “is absolutely phenomenal.”

To go alongside a perfectly-crafted meal, customers are able to choose crispy fries, baklava, or a za’atar-seasoned pita, which taïm boasts is, like all of its food, made with “the best ingredients: market-fresh produce and 18 different Mediterranean herbs and spices to take your taste buds on a trip with every meal.”

“I liked that all the ingredients tasted super fresh and flavorful,” wrote Yelp reviewer Tracy D. of Merrick.

Drink options include standard sodas and sparkling water choices, but also taïm's ginger mint lemonade, made in-house, which Yelp reviews said was “very refreshing” and “delicious.”

Natasha L, a Floral Park Yelp reviewer and shawarma lover, wrote, “I'm happy to know that I won't have to venture all the way into Queens anymore when I'm craving shawarma.”

“I'll be able to satisfy my craving here! Awesome!!”

Taïm is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Farmingdale location.

A Plainview location, at 397 S. Oyster Bay Road, is coming soon, the company announced.

For more information, click here.

