Pharmacist Caught With 41 Illegal Weapons At Hewlett Home: DA

Thirty-eight-year-old Ilya Ostrovskiy, a Hewlett resident, faced a whopping 122-count indictment on Wednesday, Dec. 6 for his alleged possession of over 40 illegal weapons, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Earlier Report - Man Found Housing Over 30 Guns Following Alleged Hewlett Burglary Incident: Police

Ostrovskiy, who owns two pharmacies in Brooklyn, originally contacted Nassau County Police on Friday, July 14 to report a burglary occurring at his home at approximately 5 a.m.

He relayed to officers that his home alarm woke him up in time to see the three thieves fleeing the scene – but not without Ostrovskiy firing three shots in their direction with a pistol, which he allowed officers to retrieve.

However, police allegedly found four more pistols from Ostrovskiy’s home, all unregistered.

A search unveiled an "arsenal," the DA’s Office said.

In all, police found in Ostrovskiy’s possession:

18 semiautomatic pistols;

23 assault weapons;

78 high-capacity magazines; and

Body armor.

“The flow of illegal weapons into New York is endangering countless lives,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly. “We’re working from across the state and country to stop these weapons from reaching Long Island.”

At his arraignment, Ostrovskiy was charged with over 100 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 18 counts of criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful purchase of body armor.

He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $200,000 cash and $400,000 bond with a passport surrender.

Ostrovskiy is due back in court on January 3, 2024.

If convicted of the top charge, he potentially faces a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars.

