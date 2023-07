The incident happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 4 in New Hyde Park.

"Customers can expect delays and cancelations of mainline trains due to a person on the tracks being struck by a train near New Hyde Park," the LIRR said in a statement.

Information on the condition of the person struck has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

