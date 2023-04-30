Rain Fog/Mist 57°

Person Found Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Hempstead Residence

A body was found after a house fire broke out on Long Island.

96 Albemarle Ave. in Hempstead.
96 Albemarle Ave. in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
The blaze began around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in Hempstead at a detached garage at the residence at 96 Albemarle Ave., Nassau County Police said.

Hempstead Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. 

A male was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Neither his age nor identity were immediately released.

 Homicide and Arson/Bomb Squad Detectives responded to the location.

The investigation is ongoing.   

