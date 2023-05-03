Perfect Health: 4 Nassau Hospitals Receive ‘A’ For Patient Safety

Eight Long Island hospitals were awarded the highest grade for patient safety, according to the Leapfrog Hospital 2023 Spring Grade released on Wednesday, May 3.

Using 30 evidence-based patient safety measures, The Leapfrog Group evaluates and assigns grades to nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals around the country. A grade report is released twice annually.

The perfect-grade hospitals are:

Huntington Hospital

Mather Hospital

North Shore University Hospital

Peconic Bay Medical Center

South Shore University Hospital

Syosset Hospital

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

NYU Langone Hospital — Long Island

The national nonprofit organization began the Safety Grade program in 2012 after a study concluded that upwards of 200,000 patients die annually due to preventable mistakes in hospitals.

It is intended to provide consumers with information about how likely they are to experience accidents, injuries, errors, or harm while in their local hospital.

Under 20 New York State hospitals received an ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group.

To see the full list of hospital grades, click here.

