Pair Pepper Spray ShopRite Employee During Bethpage Robbery: Police

It happened on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in Bethpage, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a man and woman entered ShopRite, located at 3901 Hempstead Turnpike.

They began to hide food and eventually, as they made to leave the store, a 22-year-old loss prevention officer confronted the two.

Police said the woman dropped the items and ran; however, the man allegedly refused to return what had been stolen.

Because of this, the employee brought the man into the store’s office, and a struggle ensued, with the suspected robber pushing the employee into the wall, leaving an abrasion and swelling on his shoulder, authorities reported.

It was then that the woman returned to the store, and sprayed what officers say was a substance similar to pepper spray at the employee, causing his eye to swell.

The pair fled the scene in a black car and headed east on Hempstead Turnpike.

The employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to officers, the suspects were both Black and around the age of 30. The man was wearing blue clothing, while the woman wore gray.

Detectives encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

