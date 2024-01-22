Oyster Bay Teen Wins National Contest With News Segment

Kyra Sansone, a senior at Oyster Bay High School, won second place in the high school division II news story category of the 2023 Student Television Network Fall Nationals contest, her school announced.

Her news piece, titled “Senior Parking Problems,” was made as part of her digital reporting class and highlighted a common issue among her fellow students – how the senior class’ designated parking lot often fills up with those who aren’t supposed to park there, or who have parked badly in the spaces.

As part of the piece, which Sansone planned herself, she interviewed students and staff, as well as shot B-roll footage to accompany her segment.

The Student Television Network’s Fall Nationals contest allows students to submit work done as part of a class project or for their school’s broadcast or film programs. Once a student has submitted their work in the appropriate category, which includes news stories (where Sansone won), weather reports, sports coverage, and more, the applicants are adjudicated by industry professionals before being scored.

According to the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District, Sansone was told by the judges that she had “really nice visuals” and included “great perspectives.”

As part of her second-place prize, she will receive a plaque and certificate from the Student Television Network.

To see Sansone’s video and the rest of the winners, click here.

