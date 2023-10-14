Rain 52°

SHARE

Over 80 Tickets, Arrests Issued At Green Acres Mall, Police Say

In just one day, over 80 tickets were given and multiple arrests were made of mallgoers for various violations, including two larcenies and a fake inspection sticker, authorities said.

Nassau County Police arrested three and issued dozens of tickets for offenses ranging from parking violations to grand larceny.
Nassau County Police arrested three and issued dozens of tickets for offenses ranging from parking violations to grand larceny. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Unsplash via maxfleischmann
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Nassau County Police officers in and around the area of Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream made arrests, issued dozens of tickets, and even impounded multiple vehicles.

During what the department dubbed a “Quality of Life and Traffic Safety Enforcement” operation, 21-year-old Coram resident Angel D. Cruz-Torres was arrested and charged with having a forged inspection sticker on his car.

Then, 33-year-old Sabrina Mohammed of Roosevelt was arrested on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing from the Macy’s in Green Acre Mall.

Far Rockaway resident Francis Y. Ortega-Hernandez, age 51, was similarly arrested on petit larceny charges after he allegedly took from the Valley Stream Walmart, located at 77 Green Acres Road West.

Officers said they also issued 51 traffic tickets, 31 parking tickets, and impounded four vehicles – one car and three mopeds – throughout the day.

Cruz-Torres will be arraigned on Friday, Oct. 13 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Mohammed and Ortega-Hernandez are both scheduled for arraignment on Thursday, Oct. 26. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE