Over 80 Tickets, Arrests Issued At Green Acres Mall, Police Say

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Nassau County Police officers in and around the area of Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream made arrests, issued dozens of tickets, and even impounded multiple vehicles.

During what the department dubbed a “Quality of Life and Traffic Safety Enforcement” operation, 21-year-old Coram resident Angel D. Cruz-Torres was arrested and charged with having a forged inspection sticker on his car.

Then, 33-year-old Sabrina Mohammed of Roosevelt was arrested on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing from the Macy’s in Green Acre Mall.

Far Rockaway resident Francis Y. Ortega-Hernandez, age 51, was similarly arrested on petit larceny charges after he allegedly took from the Valley Stream Walmart, located at 77 Green Acres Road West.

Officers said they also issued 51 traffic tickets, 31 parking tickets, and impounded four vehicles – one car and three mopeds – throughout the day.

Cruz-Torres will be arraigned on Friday, Oct. 13 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Mohammed and Ortega-Hernandez are both scheduled for arraignment on Thursday, Oct. 26.

