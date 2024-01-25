Ostrich, Prairie Dogs Among 100 Animals Confiscated From Hoarder's North Bellmore Home: Police

Federal, state, and local investigators descended on the man’s North Bellmore home on Tuesday night, Jan. 23, following a complaint from Humane Long Island.

The search, led by the Nassau County SPCA, turned up 100 hoarded animals inside his basement and backyard, according to the organization.

Among them were a South American ostrich, an endangered Tiger Salamander, a Giant African snail, an opossum, and two prairie dogs.

Officers also found a Sulcata tortoise, several Degus, and a variety of reptiles, including snakes and turtles.

The man allegedly had dozens of live quails that he planned to feed to reptiles that he “crammed” into his basement, Humane Long Island said.

The majority of the animals were taken by the organization and treated by a veterinarian. Many of the birds, including the ostrich, will be taken to a rescue nonprofit in North Carolina.

Investigators began looking into the man after a fairgoer reported seeing what appeared to be an unlicensed exhibitor showing animals at the Bellmore Street Festival in October 2023.

Officers issued him a total of 30 state and local violations relating to illegal possession of animals.

"The illicit wildlife trade is one of the largest sources of criminal earnings, behind only arms smuggling and drug trafficking. But the animals pay the price," said John Di Leonardo, anthrozoologist and executive director of Humane Long Island.

He called the hoarding of animals in such tight spaces “cruel,” noting that keeping them in cages so close to their natural predators can cause them extreme stress.

“Simply speaking, wild animals are not pets."

