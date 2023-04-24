Mostly Cloudy 55°

Officer Injured During West Hempstead Arrest, Police Say

The officer sustained injuries when a Long Island man resisted arrest, according to the police.

West Hempstead resident Aaron F. Martin, age 43, was arrested on Sunday, April 23 during an incident in which his resistance injured an officer, the Nassau County Police Department claims.
Sophie Grieser
Email me

The incident occurred at 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 in West Hempstead.

According to the detectives, who were on patrol at the time of the incident, two men were drinking alcohol and walking in the street near Woodfield Road.

Upon further investigation, the police claim, they decided to put Aaron F. Martin, age 43, under arrest.

Police allege that Martin was “violent” and “combative,” causing one of the officers injuries which required him to be treated at a local hospital.

The officer's name has not been released.

Martin is charged with:

  • Violations of public places
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Resisting arrest
  • Second-degree assault

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court on Monday, April 24. 

