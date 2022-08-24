'The World Lost A Great Guy': Former Rockville Centre Police Officer, Father Dies At Age 52

Ernest Ziegler Jr. lived life to the fullest, as evident from his many hobbies that included skydiving, motorcycle riding, fishing, boating, and scuba diving.

Now loved ones are mourning the loss of the Long Island native and father of three following his death Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the age of 52, according to his obituary.

Ziegler grew up in East Meadow and spent the last six years splitting his time between Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, and Juno Beach, Florida.

He was an experienced law enforcement officer, having worked as a US Border Patrol agent and officer in the New York City Police Department, his memorial said.

His career also included a stint as sergeant in the Rockville Centre Police Department.

“As much as he loved serving as a police officer, anyone who knew Ernie knows about his many hobbies,” reads his obituary.

In addition to the aforementioned hobbies, Ziegler could often be found gardening, beekeeping, making moonshine, and spending time with his children, his memorial said.

“His greatest joy in life was spending time with friends and family. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed.”

Ziegler is survived by his wife, Teresa, and children Michelle, Zoey, and Christopher.

A memorial service was held Monday, Aug. 22, at Krauss Funeral Home in Franklin Square.

