Support Builds For Family Of Long Beach Fireman Who Died In Crash With Tree

Tens of thousands of dollars have poured in to support the family of a firefighter from Long Island who died when a tree fell on an SUV he was traveling in.

Casey Skudin, age 45, of Long Beach, died on Friday, June 17, when a tree fell on the vehicle he was driving in Asheville, North Carolina, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family.

Skudin, his wife, Angela, and his sons, 19-year-old Ben and 10-year-old CJ, were on vacation to celebrate Skudin's birthday and Father's Day, according to the fundraiser's organizer.

"Casey was an adoring husband to the love of his life Angela, stellar father to his sons Ben and CJ, loyal friend, and courageous firefighter," the description of the GoFundMe reads. "Always willing to step in and help out, Casey was a highly decorated 16 year veteran of the FDNY who received multiple medals for his bravery, especially during Superstorm Sandy. This is a catastrophic loss for his wife, children, family, friends and Long Beach community."

As of Tuesday, June 21, the fundraiser for the family of the late, highly-decorated FDNY member has received more than $58,000 of its $100,000 goal.

According to Legacy.com, a visitation is set to take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at Towers Funeral Home Inc. in Oceanside.

