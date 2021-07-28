Services Set For Brothers Killed In Hamptons Crash, Scholarship Fund Set

Funeral services have been scheduled for two Long Island brothers who were killed in a head-on crash in the Hamptons over the weekend.

James Farrell, age 25, and Michael Farrell, age 20, of Manhasset, were among the five people who died in the two-vehicle, head-on crash on Montauk Highway near the intersection of Quogue Street East on Saturday, July 24. James was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was captain of the men's lacrosse team. Michael was a junior at Villanova University.

The viewing is set to be held at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Port Washington from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, according to James' obituary.

The funeral service is scheduled to be held at the same church at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30.

James and Michael are survived by parents Jim and Elene Farrell, their brother, Stephen, and their grandmother, Katina Athineos.

The Farrell family plans to establish scholarships in memory of the two brothers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that checks be made out to "The Archangel Michael Church" with "Farrell Scholarship Fund" written in the memo.

