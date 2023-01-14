Long Beach HS Athlete Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Wonderful Student, Talented Athlete'

A Long Island teenager killed after being hit by an SUV while skateboarding is being remembered as a two-sport varsity sports standout who was a strong student.

Gerrin Hagen, age 17, played both ice hockey and lacrosse at Long Beach High School, where he was a senior.

The incident happened in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12.

Hagen was riding his skateboard westbound on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane when he was struck by a 19-year-old driving a 2012 Honda Pilot, also traveling westbound, Nassau County Police said.

He was transported to a local area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

On Friday, Jan. 13, he died from his injuries.

"On behalf of the district, I offer my sincere condolences and sympathies to the Hagen family and to all of Gerrin’s friends," Long Beach Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gallagher said in a statement on Friday. "As many in our community know, Gerrin was a wonderful student, a talented athlete, and a friend to so many. His loss is a tremendous one for our school community."

Gallagher said the district activated its crisis response plan and counselors and crisis response teams were on hand Friday afternoon at the high school and "will continue to be available to students throughout the coming weeks, as needed."

In addition, the district is providing drop-in centers this weekend for any students who may want to connect with someone to receive support. Those drop-in centers will be on Sunday, Jan. 15, and Monday, Jan. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School and at Lindell School.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

