ID Released For Long Island HS Basketball Player Who Died In Practice

A Long Island high school basketball player who died during tryouts has been identified by his father.

According to NBC News 4, the 15-year-old student was identified as Carmyne Payton, a 10th-grader at Copiague High School.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the school, located at 1100 Dixon Ave., said the Suffolk County Police.

Payton's father also said his son did not have any health issues.

In a note to parents, Copiague School District Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Bannon expressed "our condolences to the family and friends of this student and pledge to provide the support and counseling necessary to help them through this difficult time."

Counselors, psychologists, and social workers have been temporarily reassigned to the high school to assist in the grieving process, Bannon wrote.

Suffolk County Police said the death is considered non-criminal in nature.

