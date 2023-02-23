‘Hard Work’ Is Secret To Long Life, Says Valley Stream Woman Who Died At Age 105

Those looking to extend their stay in this life would do well to embrace the grind, according to a Long Island woman who would know best.

Nancy Canfarotta, of Valley Stream, died Monday, Feb. 20 at the age of 105, according to her obituary. A cause of death was not revealed.

Born in Manhattan on Aug. 24, 1917, Canfarotta was the oldest of three brothers and one sister. She married husband Charlie Canfarotta in September 1946, with whom she had three children, her memorial said.

The family later grew to include five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Relatives described her as a “devout Catholic and eucharistic minister” who taught that “family always comes first,” her obituary said. “Nancy was an inspiration to her family and friends.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman reminisced on Facebook about meeting Canfarotta at her 105th birthday celebration in August 2022, where he asked her what the secret to a long life is.

“When I visited Nancy… she told me ‘hard work’ was the secret to her longevity,” Blakeman said. “Nancy was a true inspiration, and my heart is with her family and friends.”

A visitation for Canfarotta will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Lieber Funeral Home in Valley Stream. A funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at Blessed Sacrament Church.

