Glen Cove EMT Dies Suddenly At Age 19

A teenage woman who worked as an emergency medical technician on Long Island died suddenly.

Susan Giovanniello was 19 years old.

The cause of death, which came while she was on duty, has not yet been released.

According to a statement by the City of Glen Cove EMS: "EMT Giovanniello proudly served as a volunteer responding to many emergency calls throughout the City of Glen Cove, rising up from Glen Cove EMS Explorer Post 1072 to a caring professional who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our community.

"Susan, with her contagious smile and demeanor, put forth calm in stressful situations as it related to patient care. Her enthusiasm for training and teamwork with the Corps will be greatly missed; she is a hero and will live on in our hearts forever."

Visitation will be at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home in Glen Cove on Wednesday, April 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Rocco's Church in Glen Cove.

She is survived by her parents Lou and Julie and siblings Jessica and Michael.

