Funeral Services Scheduled For NYPD Cop From Long Island Killed In Hit-Run Crash

Wake and funeral details have been released for an NYPD officer from Suffolk County who was killed when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver while working on the Long Island Expressway.

Anastasios Tsakos, age 43, of East Northport, was killed on Tuesday, April 27, when he was working another accident on the LIE and was allegedly hit and killed by Jessica Beauvais, age 32, of Hempstead, who then fled the scene.

Beauvais, who police say was drunk at the time, has been charged with 13 counts in the case, including three counts of manslaughter.

Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the NYPD, leaves behind his wife, a 6-year-old daughter, and a 3-year-old son.

The viewing will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 3 at St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church, located at 1 Shrine Place in Greenlawn.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the church.

Burial will follow at noon at Northport Rural Cemetery, at 23 Sandy Hollow Road, in Northport.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $129,000, as of Thursday, April 29.

A separate fundraiser, Fund the Finest, which raises money for police and military families, has raised more than $54,000.

Condolences can be left here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.