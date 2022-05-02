Fourth-Grader From Long Beach Dies During Little League Game

A fourth-grade Long Island boy died suddenly from a medical condition while at a Little League game.

The incident took place in Long Beach at Point Lookout Park on Friday, April 29, during a Long Beach/Lido Little League baseball game, school district and league officials said.

Lazar LaPenna, age 10, died from a medical condition he suffered while playing in a game, officials with the Long Beach/Lido Little League said on Facebook.

"He was on the ball field with family, friends, and teammates when the tragic episode occurred," the organization said.

A student at East School in Long Beach, Lazar's family was well-known in both school and Little League circles for their volunteer work and involvement with the community.

Little League officials said the remainder of their season will be dedicated to the LaPenna family and will be played in honor of Lazar.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to mother Monique, father, and coach Gregg, brothers Gerry and Blaze, and the entire LaPenna family," the league said.

To help classmates and those close to the family, crisis intervention officials will be available, said Long Beach school superintendent Jennifer Gallagher in a posting on the district's Facebook page.

Counselors will be available at all Long Beach district schools this week for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss, Gallagher said.

"Please continue to keep the LaPenna family, especially Lazar’s parents and siblings, in our thoughts and prayers," she added.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.