Community Rallies To Support Family Of 21-Year-Old Killed In Long Island Crash

Just days after a 21-year-old Long Island man was killed in a single-vehicle crash, the community is rallying to help cover funeral expenses.

Christopher Gutierrez, of Brentwood, was killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, on the Southern State Parkway at exit 40 in the town of Islip.

According to state police, Gutierrez was traveling eastbound when his vehicle, a 2017 Subaru, left the roadway, striking a line of trees.

Gutierrez sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to police.

In a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses, a friend, Edwin Rios, said Gutierrez was about to start living his life.

"This tragedy has impacted many of his family members and friends," Rios wrote. "No one expected this to happen so suddenly. His family is requesting help with any dollar amount to arrange his wake and funeral services."

The amount needed is roughly $10,000 and to date.

To donate to the GoFundMe account, click here.

