Nypd Officer ID'd As Victim In Fatal Hempstead Crash

According to the New York State Police, the crash happened on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 7 in the town of Hempstead.

Clifford Saintvil, age 32 of Shirley, was driving in a 2013 Nissan Rogue west on the Southern State Parkway near exit 13 at about 7:15 a.m. when his car went off the roadway, swerving right and hitting a tree.

Saintvil was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYC Police Benevolent Association (PBA) identified Saintvil as a police officer with the 113th Precinct, which serves the southeastern area of Jamaica, Queens. He was allegedly on his way to work at the time of the crash.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we offered a final salute to our 113 Pct. brother,” the PBA said in a Facebook post alongside pictures of other officers lining up to pay their respects.

Further details regarding the cause of the crash have not been released.

