Nypd Det. From Freeport Drives Drunk In Fiery Crash: DA

George Moore, age 40 of Freeport, was arraigned for the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 28, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

Moore, who works as a detective in the New York City Police Department, was reportedly driving drunk and aggressively to his job in Queens on August 4, 2023, when the crash happened.

He was heading north on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in his 2014 Mercedes when he crashed into a Jeep Cherokee in the center lane.

In the force of the impact, Moore’s car careened into the center divider of the parkway, then head-on into a tree on the side of the road, where it flipped and erupted into flames.

The Jeep driver, who was not named by the DA’s Office, suffered injuries to her lower back, left shoulder, and right knee.

Moore, for his part, broke his pelvis, arm, and leg. A woman, also not named, sitting in Moore’s passenger seat saw more serious injuries, including a spinal fracture.

According to the DA’s Office, Moore was reportedly out drinking at bars in Rockville Centre before getting behind the wheel.

“Drunk driving is completely preventable,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly, “and my office will aggressively prosecute cases and hold reckless drivers accountable.”

Moore faces the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular assault;

Assault, second- and third-degree;

Vehicular assault, first- and second-degree;

Reckless endangerment;

Aggressive driving while intoxicated;

Driving while intoxicated per se;

Driving while intoxicated; and

Reckless driving.

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Thursday, March 14.

If he’s convicted of the top charge, he faces a potential maximum sentence of five to 15 years behind bars.

