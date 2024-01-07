Nurse Working At Prison In East Meadow Gave Inmate Blade, Money: DA

Yasmin Talbot, age 48 of Levittown, was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 4 for her alleged monthslong relationship with an inmate, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

Talbot, a nurse manager at Nassau County Correctional Center (NCCC), was the second-highest-ranking nurse at the facility when, according to the indictment, she started speaking to 37-year-old inmate Christopher Wright in January 2023.

Though her role prohibited her from conversing with inmates outside of her role as a nurse, Talbot allegedly made hundreds of calls to Wright from the time their relationship began through May 2023.

During one of these calls, in February 2023, Talbot reportedly told the inmate she would sneak him in a ceramic blade.

After said blade, purchased through Amazon, had been delivered to Talbot’s Levittown home, Wright claimed he had chest pains so that he could be taken to the prison’s medical unit for treatment, allowing Talbot an opportunity to hand off the knife.

Additionally, the nurse purportedly took out at least one money order in a fake name to deposit into Wright’s commissary account and would relay Wright information about other inmates’ cells, buildings, and floors.

She was suspended by her employer, NuHealth, in August 2023. The DA’s Office said she resigned one month later.

Talbot is charged with:

Promoting prison contraband;

Offering a false instrument for filing, two counts;

Falsifying business records, two counts;

Official misconduct, three counts; and

Conspiracy.

She pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 9. If she’s convicted, she faces a maximum of two-and-one-third to seven years in prison.

Over a year prior to her indictment, Talbot pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child. She had agreed to probation, community service, and more – however, the DA said that any new arrests or violations would violate that agreement.

Wright, for his part, pleaded not guilty on two counts of promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 8, where he faces a maximum of three-and-a-half to seven years behind bars if convicted.

