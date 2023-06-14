Nude Man From Deer Park Re-Arrested For Returning To Mosque, Stripping Again: Police

Besart Astafa, aged 28, from Deer Park, was arrested on Tuesday, June 13 for removing all his clothing in a Farmingdale mosque, according to Nassau County Police.

The incident came just hours after Astafa was released without bail for a similar crime at the same mosque.

Astafa was first arrested on Monday, June 12 for entering the Masjid Bilal Mosque, located at 425 Fulton Street, taking all his clothes off, and running through the building’s common area.

He also punched an electronic tablet on the mosque’s wall, cracking it.

After his release on Tuesday, June 13, police said that Astafa returned to the Masjid Bilal Mosque and again took off his clothing.

Officers reported to the scene and found Astafa nude in the mosque’s basement, where he was again arrested without incident.

He is charged with:

Third-degree criminal trespass

Exposure of a person

Astafa is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 14 at First District Court.

