'Now That's Talent': New Hicksville Restaurant Serves Up Powerful Flavors, Delicious Dishes

Kathis & Kababs, located at 55 Broadway in Hicksville, is a new restaurant that specializes in just that: Kathi rolls and kebab plates, as well as a smattering of other Indian dishes.

Tucked away close to the Long Island Railroad station, the small-but-might eatery has impressed diners since its opening in August 2023.

“The first time I had chicken tikka was in London,” said Yelp reviewer Cher Y. of Locust Valley, “and this one has brought me back in those days.”

She ordered the chicken tikka kebab (served in a bowl with grilled onions and peppers) and was immediately hit with the smell of the spices, saying that when she received the “beautiful and reminiscent dish...the aroma immediately penetrated my car. I didn't mind for the first time.”

In addition to being tasty, Cher wrote that the nice portion size and reasonable price point were wins in her book.

“Unquestionably a keeper!”

According to reviews, the chicken tikka seems to be Kathis & Kababs’ most-loved flavor for both kebabs and Kathi rolls, which are served with sauteed vegetables and sauce in a piece of traditional Indian bread.

However, the eatery offers a variety of different flavors and proteins for its dishes, such as achari aloo (seasoned potatoes), tilapia, lamb seekh, tandoori mushrooms, and even yogurt-marinated mutton.

For appetizers or sides, diners can choose from classic fan favorites like garlic naan to batter-fried tilapia and momos, a type of steamed dumpling commonly found in Tibet or Nepal.

Sunny K. of Jericho wrote on Yelp, “Finally a place in New York (including New York City) that can rival the Kathi rolls of India,” noting that the service was great, a sentiment shared by Amityville resident Herman T.

“Good first impression,” he said in a review. “They made it fresh and adjusted the spice level to my tolerance. Not spice as in a burn...but rather a delightful pick-me-up.”:

His dish (also a chicken dish, which appears to be popular) was “incredibly tender.”

“Now that's talent,” he wrote.

No dinner is complete without Kathis & Kababs’ mango lassi, which many reviewers lauded as creamy, delicious, and even “a perfect sweet refreshing hit.”

“Grown up having rolls at sheetal in Bombay and this is the same caliber,” Sunny wrote.

“Will be back repeatedly!”

Kathis & Kababs is open Wednesday through Monday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

