North Merrick Man Charged After Throwing Explosive Device On Woman's Car

A Long Island man was charged with arson after allegedly throwing an explosive device on a woman's car, causing heaving damage.

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in North Merrick.

According to the Nassau County Arson/Bomb Squad, James Luca, age 46, of North Merrick,  ignited an explosive device and threw it onto the hood of a female victim’s car, located in the driveway of her Sherman Avenue home. 

He then fled the area while the device exploded, causing damage to the hood of the vehicle and the front windshield, police said.

On Sunday, July 28, Luca was pulled over for a traffic violation and arrested and charged with:

  • Arson 
  • Criminal mischief
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

He will be arraigned on Monday, July 29, at the First District Court in Hempstead.

