North Merrick Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Girl In Parking Lot Of North Bellmore CVS

According to Nassau County Police, Darwin Taylor, 72, from North Merrick, was at CVS in North Bellmore located at 2660 Jerusalem Ave, where a 14-year-old girl witnessed him exposing himself and touching his genitals in the parking lot.

After a thorough investigation, Taylor was located and placed under arrest without incident.

Taylor was charged with:

Public lewdness,

Indecent exposure,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released on an Appearance Ticket returnable on Monday, Aug. 12, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Officers request anyone who may have been victimized by Taylor to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

