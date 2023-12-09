North Bellmore Robber Uses Taxi As Getaway Car, Police Say

It happened on Friday, Dec. 8 in North Bellmore.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., Nassau County Police said the robber walked into the 7-Eleven located at 2663 Jerusalem Avenue.

Once inside, he walked behind the counter, pushed the employee out of the way, and snagged multiple packs of cigarettes.

He fled the scene in a light blue Subaru, which had a lit-up “taxi” sign on the top, and the word “taxi” written on the sides.

The robber’s car was last seen driving west on Jerusalem Avenue toward Newbridge Road.

Police say the robber was a Black man who is approximately 30 to 40 years old.

The man is roughly 5-foot-10 and he was wearing a black hoodie, black clothes, and a black mask.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

