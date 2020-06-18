Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Businesses Can Be Immediately Shut Down For Reopening Violations Under New Order
News

Young Girl, Two Boys Saved From Drowning With Help From Bystanders On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Three Long Island juveniles were saved from drowning at the beach with the help of bystanders.
Three Long Island juveniles were saved from drowning at the beach with the help of bystanders. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

With the help of local bystanders, three Long Island juveniles were saved from drowning when they suddenly found themselves in deep water.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 18, at the beach at South Harbor Road in Southhold, police said.

The three were playing in the water when they suddenly found themselves in water that was too deep and began to struggle, said Southold Police Sgt. Willliam Brewer.

Bystanders Christopher Devito, of Putney, Vermont, John Bloom, of Southold, Yaas Azmouden, of Dix Hills and Christopher Kirincic, of Southold, all observed the young girl and the two boys in trouble, screaming for help and swam towards them, Brewer said.

A fifth person, Emily Perry, of Southold, jumped on her paddleboard to assist with the rescue. 

"Due to the efforts and quick thinking of the bystanders, all three victims were rescued and brought to shore," Brewer said.

 One juvenile had difficulty breathing after consuming an amount of water in her lungs during the incident, he added.

The Southold Fire Department responded and transported all three victims to the hospital for further treatment. 

Kirincic is a volunteer firefighter with Southold Fire Department, while Devito is an off-duty sheriff who was visiting from Vermont.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.