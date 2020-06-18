Young Girl, Two Boys Saved From Drowning With Help From Bystanders On Long Island

With the help of local bystanders, three Long Island juveniles were saved from drowning when they suddenly found themselves in deep water.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 18, at the beach at South Harbor Road in Southhold, police said.

The three were playing in the water when they suddenly found themselves in water that was too deep and began to struggle, said Southold Police Sgt. Willliam Brewer.

Bystanders Christopher Devito, of Putney, Vermont, John Bloom, of Southold, Yaas Azmouden, of Dix Hills and Christopher Kirincic, of Southold, all observed the young girl and the two boys in trouble, screaming for help and swam towards them, Brewer said.

A fifth person, Emily Perry, of Southold, jumped on her paddleboard to assist with the rescue.

"Due to the efforts and quick thinking of the bystanders, all three victims were rescued and brought to shore," Brewer said.

One juvenile had difficulty breathing after consuming an amount of water in her lungs during the incident, he added.

The Southold Fire Department responded and transported all three victims to the hospital for further treatment.

Kirincic is a volunteer firefighter with Southold Fire Department, while Devito is an off-duty sheriff who was visiting from Vermont.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.