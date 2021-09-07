Wrongfully Convicted Man Who Spent Half His Life In Prison Settles With Suffolk County For $16M

A man who spent decades in prison has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with officials on Long Island.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that Keith Bush, now 64 years old, has reached a $16 million settlement after he was convicted for the 1975 murder of 14-year-old Sherese Watson in North Bellport.

Bush spent 33 years behind bars before he was exonerated, making it the longest-running murder case to be overturned in New York State history.

In 2019, Bush filed a lawsuit against Suffolk County after a judge dropped all charges and cleared his status as a registered level three sex offender.

At the time of the murder, Bush was a 17-year-old junior at Bellport High School.

The case was overturned following a nine-month investigation and review by the Suffolk County Conviction Integrity Bureau, which determined Bush’s innocence.

According to reports, the judge ruled the conviction to be tainted because at the time he was convicted, prosecutors failed to disclose that another suspect - who has since died - had been interviewed during the investigation.

As a result of the Integrity Bureau’s review, it was determined that a written confession from Bush was false, and potentially coerced by police, as it was determined that the murder weapon prosecutors said was used was not actually the murder weapon.

“All of us paid for the corruption that the former DA personified,” Bellone said in a statement. There is a cost to every injustice that occurs: a financial cost to the taxpayer, and a moral cost to the individual. Reforming our criminal justice system will continue unabated.

“Keith Bush was innocent. His case is an example of the systemic corruption that was facilitated by the former DA who fought efforts to overturn his conviction. The only way forward is to continue to reform the criminal justice system.”

