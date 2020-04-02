Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
World-Renowned Photographer Goes Missing On Long Island

Police are searching for famed photographer Peter Beard who has been missing for several days.
Police are searching for famed photographer Peter Beard who has been missing for several days. Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse

Police on Long Island are searching for one of the world's most renowned photographers who was reported missing earlier this week.

Peter Beard, known for his wildlife photography in Africa, as well as painting and drawings, was reported missing from his home near Montauk Point on Tuesday, March 31, officials said.

Beard, 82, who has dementia, wandered away from his home, the East Hampton police reported to the state's Divison of Criminal Justice Services for missing, vulnerable adults.

A regular among such art-world icons as Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, and Salvador Dali, Beard was last seen on Tuesday on Old Old Montauk Highway in the town of East Hampton, in Suffolk County at 4:40 p.m., a missing poster said.

A photograph by missing Montauk resident Peter Beard of himself.

Peter Beard/Wikipedia

Beard was wearing a blue fleece pullover, black jogging pants, and blue sneakers.

Police described Beard as being 5-foot-8, 176 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

On Wednesday, April 1, throngs of police and firefighters, along with search dogs and drones, searched an area near his home where he lives with his wife, Nejma Beard.

Anyone who may spot Beard, or has information is asked to contact the East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575 or 911.

