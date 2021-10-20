Work Starts On Long Island Expressway Projects Totaling Around $100 Million

Work is now underway on projects totaling around $100 million to improve safety and traffic flow on the Long Island Expressway.

A $19.7 million project will lengthen three acceleration lanes and three deceleration lanes on I-495 in Queens, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

New auxiliary lanes will also be added between 48th Street and Little Neck Parkway in Queens.

Hochul said two other projects, worth more than $80 million, will be given to contractors this fall to replace about 287 lane miles of pavement on stretches of the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County.

"This project will go a long way to increase roadway safety along this important stretch of highway," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement. "We appreciate New York State answering our calls to help keep residents safe as they navigate this critical corridor in our county."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.