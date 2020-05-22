Woman Whose Remains Were Found On Gilgo Beach ID'd, Police Say

After years of searching for the identity of Jane Doe #6 whose body was found along with 10 other sets of remains on Long Island, police say they have identified the woman.

The Suffolk County Police Department, together with the FBI, announced Friday, May 22, they have positively identified “Manorville Jane Doe,” also referred to as “Jane Doe #6.”

The department said the use of DNA techniques earlier this year in their ongoing effort to advance the investigation, known as the Gilgo Beach Murders.

They are expected to reveal the name sometime on Friday on a special website gilgonews.com set up to inform the public of events and the history of the case.

The remains of Jane Doe #6 were found near a Manorville basin in November 2000, in a heavily wooded area, police said. Other parts of her body were located off Ocean Parkway in April 2011.

Another set of skeletal remains discovered near Jane Doe #6 were those of an unidentified female toddler.

"Using this technology, the department has successfully identified 'Manorville Jane Doe,'" the department announced.

The case was opened in May 2010 when Suffolk County police were searching for area resident Shannan Gilbert, who worked as an escort on Craigslist.

During the search, 10 sets of human remains were found along a vast stretch of Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach.

Police have only been able to identify half of the bodies found and there has never been an arrest in the case.

Last year, state officials gave the okay for Suffolk County detectives to use new genetic testing in the case which is not approved for use in New York.

The involvement of the FBI in the case made it possible for investigators to use the technology which has resulted in an ID for Jane Doe #6.

In January, police released an image of a black leather belt believed to have been handled by the killer.

The belt, which is embossed with the letters "WH" or "HM," was found around nine years ago at one of the crime scenes police said.

At the time of the release in January, police were hoping someone would recognize the belt and provide a lead.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

