Woman Sideswipes Ambulance In Elmont, Flees Scene, Police Say

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with DWI after allegedly sideswiping a police ambulance and then leaving the scene.

The incident took place in Elmont around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12 on Elmont Road.

Zeena Loor, age 33, of Queens, was driving a 2020 BMW X3, sideswiped the driver's side of a Nassau County Police ambulance causing damage to the vehicle, said the Nassau County Police.

Loor then left the scene. Nassau County police located her on Elmont Road and pulled her over, police said.

During the stop, Loor was found to be intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, police said.

No injuries were reported.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 13 in Hempstead.

