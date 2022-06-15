Woman Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Franklin Square

A woman has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island.

The victim was walking in Franklin Square just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 when she was struck by an Infiniti sedan heading southbound on Franklin Avenue near Oaks Drive, according to Nassau County Police.

The driver then fled the scene, police said.

Witnesses called 911 and officers found the 37-year-old unresponsive, lying face down in the street.

She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators were able to locate and arrest the driver a short time later. He was identified as Marcial Pimentel, age 20, of Franklin Square.

At the time of the crash, his license was suspended, according to police.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an incident death and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Pimentel was expected to be arraigned Wednesday, June 15, at First District Court in Hempstead.

