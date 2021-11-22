Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Woman Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Van In Nassau County

Joe Lombardi
The area near where the crash happened
Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A woman hospitalized with critical injuries after she was struck by a van while crossing a Long Island roadway has died.

The crash happened in Hempstead at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The woman, now identified as Apolonia Montejos, age 81, of Hempstead. walked north on Bennett Avenue and was crossing at Fulton Avenue when she was struck by a 2019 Ford cargo van, Nassau County Police said.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and called 911, police said. 

The investigation is continuing.

