WNBC Anchor David Ushery Named To NY State Broadcasters Hall Of Fame

Longtime NBC New York anchorman David Ushery has been elected into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

The New York Broadcasters Hall of Fame recognizes commitment to journalistic excellence and local service. WNBC anchor Ushery is a positive role model, said David Donovan, the Hall of Fame’s president and executive director.

Members of the New York Broadcasters Hall of Fame include Walter Cronkite, Barbara Walters, Regis Philbin, Marvin Scott, Diana Williams, and Boomer Esiason.

“He has one of the best journalistic resumes I’ve ever seen,” said Donovan noting that Ushery has covered the terror attacks in Paris, has been on the front lines in Gaza and the West Bank, covered the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, the transition from Obama to Trump, the deadly Pulse night club shooting, the Sandy Hook massacre, and George H. W. Bush’s funeral.

Ushery grew up in Hartford and graduated from the University of Connecticut. He began his broadcast career at CBS affiliate WFSB-TV in the Hartford/New Haven area, where he was the lead evening reporter. He also reported for the Hartford Courant.

“It takes two incredible teams to tell the stories most important to our community,” Ushery said in a statement. “It begins with my work family at WNBC, where I work side-by-side with the best in the business. But most importantly, it’s anchored by - and ends with the home team, my wife and son. Entering the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame would never have happened without their love and support. I am grateful.”

Ushery anchors the 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. editions of “News 4 New York” and hosts “The Debrief Podcast.” He has previously won a National Emmy and an Edward R. Murrow Award for WNBC’s continuing coverage of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Among Ushery’s achievements are his reporting on the high rate of firefighter suicide and the battle many 9/11 emergency responders fought to get health care.

Ushery has been with WNBC for 17 years. Before this, he worked for 10 years at WABC-TV, also in New York, where he rose from general assignment reporter to anchor.

Ushery is the recipient of three honorary degrees from St. John’s University, St. Francis College and Fordham University. He has also received awards for his community service from such groups as the Nubian Cultural Center, Consulate of Israel, and the Public Relations Society of America.

