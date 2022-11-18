'We Will Never Give Up': Police Renew Calls For Tips In 4 Unsolved Murders In Nassau County

Police are hoping a renewed call for tips will translate into arrests in several unsolved murders on Long Island.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Nov. 17, Nassau County Police outlined four cases where investigators believe witnesses saw something that could prove crucial in securing a conviction.

“I don’t like calling them cold cases because they never get cold in Nassau County,” Police Commissioner Patrick Rider told reporters.

“The time and effort is put to make sure that we are giving closure to our victims.”

Suzanne Goldfarb

One of the cases outlined Thursday was that of Suzanne Goldfarb, a 48-year-old woman who was found strangled to death inside her bedroom in Merrick on Nov. 18, 2015.

Detectives said Goldfarb knew her killer, but they still need help finding him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Taleek Smith

Taleek Smith, age 23, of Hempstead, was found shot to death in a parked car in Hempstead on April 26, 2020.

Police were alerted to the shooting, which occurred shortly after midnight on Olson Place, by a Shot Spotter Activation.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Thiasia Williams

Thiasia Williams, age 28, of Amityville, died shortly after midnight on Aug. 1, 2020, after being shot multiple times while sitting in her car in Hempstead.

A 29-year-old woman who was with Williams at the time was also shot and survived, according to police.

Investigators said the shots were fired from a white four door sedan that was traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Drive.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information to an arrest in Williams’ killing.

Karson Banks

Police also outlined the killing of 31-year-old Karson Banks, who was shot while sitting in a car in Hempstead on Oct. 5, 2020.

Police had been called to the area of Terrace Avenue and Bedell Street at around 11:20 a.m. with reports of multiple gunshots.

Banks, who lived in North Carolina and was visiting Long Island, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly a month after his killing, police named 26-year-old Ramel Ferguson, of Hempstead, as a suspect

At Thursday’s press conference, police said they were working closely with the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and were close to making an arrest.

"We will never give up,” Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly told reporters.

“We will not rest until we have people arrested and prosecuted for these crimes."

Anyone with information in the above cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.