Watch: Knife-Wielding Robber At Massapequa Motel Seen On Surveillance Video

Michael Mashburn
Security footage shows an armed robber jumping the counter at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel in Massapequa early Thursday, Feb. 9.
Security footage shows an armed robber jumping the counter at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel in Massapequa early Thursday, Feb. 9. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A security camera was rolling when a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island motel worker.

The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located in Massapequa on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said the suspect approached a woman working at the front desk and demanded money while holding a knife.

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

Surveillance footage shows the man jump over a counter and through a plexiglass barrier as the female employee puts her hands up.

According to police, the employee took the man into a back room, where he removed an undetermined amount of cash from a register. He then fled the motel heading eastbound on Sunrise Highway.

The employee was not injured during the ordeal.

Police described the suspect as a Black man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black ski mask, camouflage jacket, black pants, black gloves, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

