Warning Issue For Social Media Account Show Long Island Middle School Students Fighting

Zak Failla
East Northport Middle School
East Northport Middle School Photo Credit: File

Social media got some students on Long Island in hot water after a video circulated of students breaking school rules and COVID-19 regulations during a series of fights.

The private Instagram account “Northport Confessions” recently shared a video of students from the Northport-East Northport school district fighting in different locations throughout the area.

District officials called the account “troubling” in a warning letter to parents,” noting that most of the students involved are believed to be middle schoolers.

No punishments for any of the students involved have been announced.

Officials said the account has been reported as malicious, and they are working to educate students on cyber safety and bullying with an assist by officers from the Suffolk County Police Department.

