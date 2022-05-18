Video: Police Rescue Baby Goslings From Plainview Storm Drain

Two young geese have some Nassau County Police officers to thank after being rescued from a storm drain.

Observant residents called 911 just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, after spotting the animals, known as goslings, stuck in a drain on Sagamore Drive in Plainview.

“Officers Francesco Vescio, Andrew Viscusi, Michael Nolan, and James Sarnataro arrived on the scene, where they found the frightened baby geese in the storm drain,” Nassau County Police wrote on Facebook.

The officers removed the storm grate and used a long pole with a metal basket attached to scoop the goslings out.

They were unharmed and were released to a nearby pond where the mother goose resides, according to police.

“We’re happy to report that the goslings were reunited with mom, who looked like she wanted to have a word with them,” police said.

“The Nassau County Police Department reminds all baby geese to please listen to their mothers and don’t go off exploring storm drains.”

View video of the rescue here.

