Valley Stream Man Indicted For Using Forged Prescriptions To Acquire Opioids

A Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly using forged prescriptions to acquire opioids.

James Cosentino, age 29, of Valley Stream, was indicted on Thursday, July 7 for allegedly using doctors’ prescription pads to illegally obtain oxycodone and morphine from several pharmacies in Nassau County in 2021 and 2022.

According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, Cosentino was charged with:

Eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument

16 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

He is due back in court on Wednesday, Aug. 3. If convicted of the top charge, Cosentino faces a potential maximum of nine years in prison.

“This defendant has, on several occasions, allegedly used forged prescriptions to obtain large quantities of opioids, including oxycodone and morphine, from pharmacies around Nassau County,” said Donnelly. “Again and again, Cosentino allegedly used these forged prescription pads – stolen from doctors’ offices – to get his hands on thousands of pills.”

According to the charges, Cosentino allegedly acquired prescription pads that were stolen from doctors’ offices in Inwood and Valley Stream. Between December 2021 and April, the Cosentino allegedly went to several Nassau County-based pharmacies, on numerous occasions, and handed forged prescriptions to the pharmacies for drugs including oxycodone and morphine.

Cosentino allegedly acquired approximately 1,830 pills during this period, the DA's Office said.

He was previously indicted in December 2021, on similar charges in which he allegedly acquired 11,580 oxycodone pills and 2,820 morphine pills during the nine-month period.

Cosentino was arrested on the new charges by members of the Nassau County Police on Wednesday, April 13.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.