Urgent Plea For Pet Adoptions Issued After More Than 70 Cats Rescued From Nassau County Home

An animal welfare organization has issued an urgent plea for help after more than 70 cats were rescued from a home on Long Island.

The Nassau County SPCA said in a post on Friday, Oct. 8, that the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter needs help with the cats rescued from the Bellmore home.

The organization said it is asking shelters and rescue groups to help accommodate the cats.

"PLEASE visit Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter to meet their wonderful cats!" the SPCA said. "Rescuing one literally saves another!"

The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter reported on Friday that it was still in the process of rescuing more cats from the hoarding house.

Many of the cats are also suffering from upper respiratory infections and eye issues, the shelter said.

"We are extremely saddened to see so many cats in this condition, but hope there will be people out there willing to open their hearts and homes to these special cats," the shelter said. "If you are interested in adopting one of these babies, please reach out to our adoption department ASAP: adoption@tohmail.org."

