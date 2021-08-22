Tropical Storm Sunday: Here's How Many Have Lost Power So Far On Long Island

Hundreds of PSEG Long Island customers have lost power as Tropical Storm Henri impacts the region.

New York State officials said that as of the morning of Sunday, Aug. 22, parts of New York City and Long Island had already seen up to six inches of rain.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, 842 customers were experiencing an outage, according to PSEG Long Island.

Most of the outages are in Suffolk County, with 652 customers affected, including 220 in East Hampton, 211 in Smithtown, 108 in Southampton, along with others.

The company reported that 190 customers were impacted in Nassau County. This included 146 customers in Oyster Bay, 32 in Hempstead and 12 in North Hempstead.

President Joe Biden previously approved an emergency declaration for 26 New York counties that were set to be impacted by the storm, including Nassau and Suffolk counties.

