Tropical Storm Isaias Update: 100K Without Power On Long Island; Over 2M Outages On East Coast

Nearly 100,000 Long Islanders have been left without power as whipping winds approaching 80 miles per hour swept through the region as Tropical Storm Isaias sped through the region, leaving millions on the East Coast without power.

PSEG Long Island crews were working to repair 2,346 active outages as of 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, which left 95,980 of its 1,162,375 customers without power.

There were 71,135 (14.56 percent of their customers) outages reported in Nassau County, with another 24,068 (3.77 percent) outages in Suffolk County. An additional 777 outages were being reported in the Rockaway Peninsula.

In Nassau, there were 35,922 outages reported in Hempstead, 16,628 in North Hempstead, and 16,585 in Oyster Bay.

In Suffolk, there were more than 3,000 outages reported in Huntington (8,990), Islip (6,505), Brookhaven (3,503), and Babylon (3,326).

While wind gusts peaked at Republic Airport in Farmingdale at around 78 mph, sustained winds of approximately 50 mph with gusts approaching 70 mph are expected to continue into the evening.

“We now anticipate that this storm may be one of the strongest to reach our area in years and some outages could last for an extended period,” said earlier on Tuesday afternoon after the storm caused more than two million outages on the East Coast.

Due to the wind gusts, fallen trees, downed power lines and poles, numerous Long Island streets were forced to close as crews worked to clear roadways to allow traffic to pass. The hazardous weather also led to a temporary shutdown of LIRR lines.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.