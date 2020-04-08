Tropical Storm Isaias: LIRR Suspends Service Due To High Winds, Hazardous Conditions

Dangerous winds toppling trees and power lines brought to the region by Tropical Storm Isaias has forced the Long Island Railroad to suspend service due to the hazardous conditions that left tens of thousands in the dark without power.

The MTA announced that LIRR lines on Long Island are currently suspended as of approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 due to high winds and the conditions caused by the storm.

"LIRR service is suspended systemwide due to high winds and hazardous conditions caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, including fallen trees, downed utility poles, and power outages. We will resume service as soon as conditions safely allow," MTA officials said.

In a message to customers on social media, the LIRR advised customers to allow for extra travel time because of the storm, and to use caution on station platforms and staircases.

"In preparation for the storm, we have personnel and equipment pre-positioned to address weather-related issues," officials said.

Earlier in the day, the MTA had cautioned that travel plans should be arranged by the early afternoon in the event Tropical Storm Isaias struck sooner than expected.

“With Tropical Storm Isaias expected to impact the New York and Connecticut region earlier than expected, we urge our customers to plan to complete their travel by early afternoon,” they posted. “Travel may be subject to service disruptions and lengthy delays. Train cancellations and combinations are possible.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said early on Tuesday that "Tropical Storm Isaias has started moving through New York, bringing with it strong winds, torrential rain and the potential for flash flooding that can cause major disruptions, and I'm urging New Yorkers, particularly those directly in Isaias' path, to stay calm, be smart and avoid unnecessary travel.'

This continues to be a developing story.

